Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The natural resource company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.14), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 22.04% and a net margin of 20.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 EPS.

Freeport-McMoRan Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FCX opened at $32.03 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.60 and its 200 day moving average is $33.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.73. The company has a market capitalization of $45.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.94. Freeport-McMoRan has a fifty-two week low of $24.80 and a fifty-two week high of $51.99.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is 11.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.79 per share, for a total transaction of $86,370.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,302. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.79 per share, with a total value of $86,370.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,302. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Ryan Michael Lance bought 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.88 per share, for a total transaction of $988,280.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 32,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,024,368.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 38.1% during the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 35,150 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after buying an additional 9,702 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 5.9% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 31,193 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the second quarter valued at $618,000. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 120.1% during the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 10,336 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 5,639 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 164.2% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 279,401 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $8,176,000 after buying an additional 173,654 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on FCX. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.33.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.