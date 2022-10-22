Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Lowered to C at TheStreet

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) was downgraded by TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on FCX. Citigroup raised their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas cut Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Freeport-McMoRan to $23.00 in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.33.

Freeport-McMoRan Price Performance

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $32.03 on Thursday. Freeport-McMoRan has a one year low of $24.80 and a one year high of $51.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.60 and its 200 day moving average is $33.84. The stock has a market cap of $45.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 22.04% and a net margin of 20.08%. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.79 per share, for a total transaction of $86,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $397,302. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.79 per share, for a total transaction of $86,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $397,302. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ryan Michael Lance bought 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.88 per share, with a total value of $988,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,024,368.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Freeport-McMoRan

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FCX. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the second quarter worth $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1,250.0% during the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 540 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter worth $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

