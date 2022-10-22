Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) Research Coverage Started at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from €60.25 ($61.48) to €54.95 ($56.07) in a research report on Friday, August 19th. DZ Bank cut Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a €26.00 ($26.53) price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, HSBC raised Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $46.82.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA stock opened at $5.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $12.04 billion, a PE ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.11. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a one year low of $4.79 and a one year high of $12.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.24.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA ( OTCMKTS:FSNUY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.67 billion during the quarter. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA had a return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 4.39%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care company, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care. It operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

