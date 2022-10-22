Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.14.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FRSH. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Freshworks from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Freshworks to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Freshworks from $26.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Freshworks in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Freshworks from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

Insider Buying and Selling at Freshworks

In related news, major shareholder Leaders 3 Gp Associates Accel acquired 439,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.66 per share, with a total value of $6,446,119.28. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,658,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,310,282.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Leaders 3 Gp Associates Accel acquired 439,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.66 per share, with a total value of $6,446,119.28. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,658,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,310,282.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sameer K. Gandhi acquired 200,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.55 per share, for a total transaction of $2,923,095.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 182,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,654,749.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 1,626,690 shares of company stock valued at $23,932,894 and have sold 30,355 shares valued at $444,006. Company insiders own 29.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Freshworks Price Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new position in Freshworks during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Freshworks during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Freshworks during the 2nd quarter worth about $136,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Freshworks by 1,141.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 7,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Freshworks during the 2nd quarter worth about $180,000. 31.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ FRSH opened at $13.23 on Friday. Freshworks has a fifty-two week low of $10.51 and a fifty-two week high of $53.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.69. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.52.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $121.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.88 million. Freshworks had a negative net margin of 68.69% and a negative return on equity of 24.66%. On average, equities analysts expect that Freshworks will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

Freshworks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. Freshworks Inc was formerly known as Freshdesk Inc and changed its name to Freshworks Inc in June 2017. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

Further Reading

