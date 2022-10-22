Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) Given New GBX 825 Price Target at Barclays

Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Barclays from GBX 770 ($9.30) to GBX 825 ($9.97) in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on FNLPF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Fresnillo from GBX 800 ($9.67) to GBX 750 ($9.06) in a report on Friday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Fresnillo in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued an underperform rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Fresnillo from GBX 780 ($9.42) to GBX 750 ($9.06) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Peel Hunt raised Fresnillo to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fresnillo has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $887.50.

Fresnillo Stock Down 0.2 %

OTCMKTS:FNLPF opened at $8.05 on Friday. Fresnillo has a twelve month low of $7.30 and a twelve month high of $13.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.97.

About Fresnillo

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. It operates through seven segments: Fresnillo, Saucito, Ciénega, Herradura, Noche Buena, San Julián, and Other. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. Its projects include Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas; Saucito silver mine situated in the state of Zacatecas; Ciénega gold mine located in the state of Durango; Herradura gold mine situated in the state of Sonora; Noche Buena gold mine located in the state of Sonora; and San Julián silver-gold mine situated on the border of Chihuahua/Durango states.

