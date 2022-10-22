Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Shares of FTEK stock opened at $1.17 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.28. Fuel Tech has a 52 week low of $1.02 and a 52 week high of $2.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.45 million, a PE ratio of -39.00 and a beta of 4.53.

Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.13 million. Fuel Tech had a negative net margin of 3.55% and a negative return on equity of 2.02%. Analysts anticipate that Fuel Tech will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Fuel Tech by 33.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 16,851 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Fuel Tech by 98.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Fuel Tech by 131.2% during the first quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 126,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 71,557 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Fuel Tech by 25.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 304,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 61,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Fuel Tech by 4.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 841,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 33,691 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

Fuel Tech, Inc provides boiler optimization, efficiency improvement, and air pollution reduction and control solutions to utility and industrial customers worldwide. It operates through two segments, Air Pollution Control Technology and FUEL CHEM Technology. The Air Pollution Control Technology segment offers technologies to reduce nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions in flue gas from boilers, incinerators, furnaces, and other stationary combustion sources by low and ultra-low NOx burners; over-fire air systems; NOxOUT and HERT selective non-catalytic reduction systems; selective catalytic reduction systems comprising ammonia injection grid, and graduated straightening grid systems; I-NOx systems; ESP Processes and Services; ULTRA technology; and flue gas conditioning systems; and burner systems.

