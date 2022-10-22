Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Fuel Tech Price Performance
Shares of FTEK stock opened at $1.17 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.28. Fuel Tech has a 52 week low of $1.02 and a 52 week high of $2.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.45 million, a PE ratio of -39.00 and a beta of 4.53.
Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.13 million. Fuel Tech had a negative net margin of 3.55% and a negative return on equity of 2.02%. Analysts anticipate that Fuel Tech will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fuel Tech
About Fuel Tech
Fuel Tech, Inc provides boiler optimization, efficiency improvement, and air pollution reduction and control solutions to utility and industrial customers worldwide. It operates through two segments, Air Pollution Control Technology and FUEL CHEM Technology. The Air Pollution Control Technology segment offers technologies to reduce nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions in flue gas from boilers, incinerators, furnaces, and other stationary combustion sources by low and ultra-low NOx burners; over-fire air systems; NOxOUT and HERT selective non-catalytic reduction systems; selective catalytic reduction systems comprising ammonia injection grid, and graduated straightening grid systems; I-NOx systems; ESP Processes and Services; ULTRA technology; and flue gas conditioning systems; and burner systems.
Featured Articles
