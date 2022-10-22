Function X Trading 0.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days (FX)

Function X (FX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 22nd. Function X has a total market capitalization of $91.36 million and $460,334.00 worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Function X has traded 0.4% lower against the dollar. One Function X token can now be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00001163 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00003016 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000259 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000322 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000011 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000324 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5,372.28 or 0.27944957 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000591 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010914 BTC.
About Function X
Function X was first traded on November 17th, 2017. Function X’s total supply is 408,520,357 tokens. Function X’s official website is functionx.io. The Reddit community for Function X is https://reddit.com/r/functionx/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Function X is medium.com/functionx. Function X’s official Twitter account is @functionx_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.
