FUNToken (FUN) Trading Down 0.5% Over Last 7 Days

FUNToken (FUN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 22nd. FUNToken has a total market cap of $79.32 million and $396,767.00 worth of FUNToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FUNToken token can now be bought for $0.0072 or 0.00000038 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, FUNToken has traded down 0.5% against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

FUNToken Token Profile

FUNToken’s genesis date was June 22nd, 2017. FUNToken’s total supply is 10,977,277,070 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,962,808,529 tokens. FUNToken’s official Twitter account is @funtoken_io. The Reddit community for FUNToken is https://reddit.com/r/fun_token. The official website for FUNToken is funtoken.io.

Buying and Selling FUNToken

According to CryptoCompare, “The FUN Token was initially developed by FunFair Technologies in 2017 to power their FUN ecosystem. In early 2021, FUN Token took control of FUN and are focused on developing this separately from FunFair Technologies with a new use case.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUNToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FUNToken should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FUNToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

