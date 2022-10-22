Future Of Fintech (FOF) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $811.50 Million

Future Of Fintech (FOF) traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 22nd. Future Of Fintech has a total market capitalization of $811.50 million and $760,425.00 worth of Future Of Fintech was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Future Of Fintech has traded down 11.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Future Of Fintech token can currently be bought for $3.42 or 0.00017822 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Future Of Fintech Profile

Future Of Fintech’s launch date was December 7th, 2021. Future Of Fintech’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. Future Of Fintech’s official Twitter account is @fofcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Future Of Fintech’s official website is fofmine.com.

Buying and Selling Future Of Fintech

According to CryptoCompare, “FOF tokens can be used to exchange tokens for all projects under the FOF GROUP. FOF Coin is issued as the key currency of projects within the FOF Group. It can be used as the main coin in this ecosystem businesses such as DeFi, Metaverse, NFT, and BNB in Binance as well.”

