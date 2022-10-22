G999 Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $37.59 Million (G999)

G999 (G999) traded down 31.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 22nd. One G999 coin can now be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. G999 has a total market capitalization of $37.59 million and $15,715.00 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, G999 has traded down 34.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.64 or 0.00081545 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.69 or 0.00060931 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000548 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00015020 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001627 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00025407 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000311 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001408 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00007491 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000186 BTC.

About G999

G999 uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. The official website for G999 is g999main.net. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

G999 Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire G999 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase G999 using one of the exchanges listed above.

