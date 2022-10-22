Gala (GALA) Market Cap Reaches $231.26 Million

Gala (GALA) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 22nd. During the last seven days, Gala has traded 10% lower against the US dollar. Gala has a market capitalization of $231.26 million and $50.57 million worth of Gala was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gala token can now be bought for $0.0331 or 0.00000173 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Gala Token Profile

Gala was first traded on September 11th, 2020. Gala’s total supply is 35,240,112,493 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,977,205,436 tokens. Gala’s official Twitter account is @gogalagames and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Gala is https://reddit.com/r/GoGalaGames. Gala’s official website is gala.games. Gala’s official message board is blog.gala.games.

Buying and Selling Gala

According to CryptoCompare, “Gala Games is as a blockchain gaming ecosystem that offers a different games built on the Gala Network, which uses its native token to identify in-game assets that players own.The GALA token is the digital utility token of the Gala Games ecosystem. It is cryptographically secured and native to the Gala Games ecosystem. GALA is a non-refundable utility token which will be used as the medium of exchange between participants in the Gala Games ecosystem.”

