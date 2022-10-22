General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Stock Holdings Raised by Jeppson Wealth Management LLC

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,089 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 62.1% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in General Mills by 6.7% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in General Mills by 6.6% in the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its stake in General Mills by 6.6% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 16,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of General Mills by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 75.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Mills alerts:

General Mills Price Performance

GIS stock traded up $0.37 on Friday, hitting $77.04. 2,907,084 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,775,685. The stock has a market cap of $45.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.32. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.20 and a 1-year high of $81.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.11 and a 200-day moving average of $73.64.

General Mills Announces Dividend

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.87% and a net margin of 15.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. General Mills’s payout ratio is presently 45.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on General Mills from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of General Mills from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on General Mills from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on General Mills from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $79.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Mills

In other news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 37,895 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $3,031,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 279,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,358,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 15,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.57, for a total transaction of $1,215,640.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,126,865.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 37,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $3,031,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 279,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,358,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 94,570 shares of company stock valued at $7,434,941. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About General Mills

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.