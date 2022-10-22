Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.05-8.15 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.96. The company issued revenue guidance of +15-16% yr/yr to $21.7-21.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $21.51 billion. Genuine Parts also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $8.05-$8.15 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:GPC opened at $162.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.93. Genuine Parts has a fifty-two week low of $115.63 and a fifty-two week high of $164.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $156.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.79.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.18. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 31.67% and a net margin of 5.38%. The business had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 8.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a $0.895 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $3.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.98%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Genuine Parts from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Genuine Parts has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $140.20.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GPC. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the first quarter valued at $210,000. KC Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts during the 1st quarter worth about $216,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the first quarter worth about $231,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Genuine Parts by 20.6% during the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,211 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Genuine Parts during the second quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

