GFG Resources (CVE:GFG) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.09

GFG Resources Inc (CVE:GFG – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09, with a volume of 124000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

GFG Resources Stock Down 5.3 %

The company has a market cap of C$15.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.90 and a quick ratio of 2.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.11 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.13.

GFG Resources Company Profile

GFG Resources Inc, a precious metals exploration company, acquires, explores for, and develops gold properties in Canada and the United States. The company holds 100% interests in the Pen gold project covering an area of approximately 445 square kilometers that consists of 162 claims located to the southwest of Timmins, Ontario; and the Dore gold project, which covers an area of approximately 212 square kilometers located in Ontario.

