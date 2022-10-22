GG TOKEN Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $99.29 Million (GGTKN)

GG TOKEN (GGTKN) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 22nd. GG TOKEN has a total market capitalization of $99.29 million and $8,875.00 worth of GG TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, GG TOKEN has traded up 5.2% against the US dollar. One GG TOKEN token can now be bought for approximately $0.0780 or 0.00000406 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

GG TOKEN Token Profile

GG TOKEN’s genesis date was April 16th, 2022. GG TOKEN’s total supply is 12,726,273,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,272,627,300 tokens. The official message board for GG TOKEN is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5396202.new#new. The Reddit community for GG TOKEN is https://reddit.com/r/ggtoken. GG TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @gg_tkn and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GG TOKEN is ggtkn.com.

Buying and Selling GG TOKEN

According to CryptoCompare, “GG TOKEN (GGTKN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. GG TOKEN has a current supply of 12,726,273,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of GG TOKEN is 0.07858411 USD and is up 2.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $3,962.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ggtkn.com/.”

