Gifto (GTO) Hits One Day Volume of $3.27 Million

Gifto (GTO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 22nd. In the last seven days, Gifto has traded 3.6% higher against the dollar. Gifto has a total market capitalization of $18.88 million and approximately $3.27 million worth of Gifto was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gifto token can currently be bought for about $0.0189 or 0.00000098 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Gifto

Gifto was first traded on December 13th, 2017. Gifto’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,271,532 tokens. Gifto’s official Twitter account is @giftometaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Gifto is medium.com/@gifto. The Reddit community for Gifto is https://reddit.com/r/gifto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Gifto’s official website is gifto.io.

Buying and Selling Gifto

According to CryptoCompare, “The GIFTO Protocol is a decentralized universal gifting protocol for 2.2 billion digital content consumption market. GIFTO Protocol allows for the creation and exchange of virtual gifts, built on smart contracts and blockchain technology, that in turn will create a decentralized consumer-driven virtual economic system. Users can Send and Receive GIFTO, the platform's ERC20 token, on any Social Media Platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gifto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gifto should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gifto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

