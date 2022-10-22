Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Sold by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,713 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 224 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $4,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GILD. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.4% during the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 107,818 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,410,000 after buying an additional 4,526 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.5% during the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 10,912 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the first quarter worth $391,000. Atria Investments LLC grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 90,880 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,403,000 after buying an additional 15,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 64.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 141,138 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,724,000 after buying an additional 55,110 shares during the period. 78.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gilead Sciences Stock Up 2.5 %

GILD stock opened at $67.79 on Friday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $57.17 and a one year high of $74.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.67, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.88 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 42.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 89.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GILD shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised Gilead Sciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.31.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

