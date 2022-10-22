Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Downgraded to Neutral at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas lowered shares of Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. BNP Paribas currently has $115.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on GPN. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Global Payments from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Global Payments from $217.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Global Payments from $123.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Global Payments from $156.00 to $150.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Global Payments from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $165.00.

Shares of GPN opened at $114.25 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $121.54 and a 200 day moving average of $123.28. Global Payments has a fifty-two week low of $104.23 and a fifty-two week high of $161.06. The firm has a market cap of $31.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 634.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 0.87%. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Global Payments will post 8.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 555.59%.

Global Payments declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, August 1st that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to buy up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Global Payments news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $466,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,827,768.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,156,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,787,504,000 after purchasing an additional 923,414 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,202,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $907,566,000 after acquiring an additional 634,733 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,487,978 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $607,190,000 after acquiring an additional 700,783 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,051,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $691,018,000 after acquiring an additional 345,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,898,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $431,275,000 after acquiring an additional 436,488 shares during the last quarter. 85.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

