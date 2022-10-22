GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on GNNDY. Barclays began coverage on shares of GN Store Nord A/S in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued an equal weight rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of GN Store Nord A/S in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. They issued an underperform rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of GN Store Nord A/S from 326.00 to 303.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of GN Store Nord A/S from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $284.00.

Get GN Store Nord A/S alerts:

GN Store Nord A/S Price Performance

Shares of GN Store Nord A/S stock opened at $59.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 0.95. GN Store Nord A/S has a twelve month low of $46.88 and a twelve month high of $201.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.70.

GN Store Nord A/S Company Profile

GN Store Nord A/S develops, manufactures, and markets audio and video communications solutions for medical, professional, and consumer technology solutions in Denmark, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, GN Hearing and GN Audio. The GN Hearing segment produces and sells hearing instruments and products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GN Store Nord A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GN Store Nord A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.