Goldfinch Price Hits $0.71 (GFI)

Goldfinch (GFI) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 22nd. During the last week, Goldfinch has traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Goldfinch token can currently be purchased for $0.71 or 0.00003680 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Goldfinch has a market cap of $19.21 million and $265,439.00 worth of Goldfinch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Goldfinch Profile

Goldfinch was first traded on January 11th, 2022. Goldfinch’s total supply is 114,285,714 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,176,897 tokens. Goldfinch’s official Twitter account is @goldfinch_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Goldfinch is goldfinch.finance. The official message board for Goldfinch is medium.com/goldfinch-fi.

Buying and Selling Goldfinch

According to CryptoCompare, “Goldfinch is a decentralized protocol that allows for crypto borrowing without crypto collateral. By incorporating the principle of “trust through consensus”, the Goldfinch protocol creates a way for borrowers to show creditworthiness based on the collective assessment of other participants rather than based on their crypto assets.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goldfinch directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Goldfinch should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Goldfinch using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

