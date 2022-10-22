Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW) Shares Acquired by SPC Financial Inc.

SPC Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,070 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,540 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $3,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $139,000. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 4,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $330,000.

Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF stock traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,012 shares. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.21.

