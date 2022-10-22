Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) Given a €11.50 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €11.50 ($11.73) target price on Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on GYC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €14.00 ($14.29) target price on shares of Grand City Properties in a research report on Friday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €10.90 ($11.12) target price on shares of Grand City Properties in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Barclays set a €16.80 ($17.14) target price on shares of Grand City Properties in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €19.00 ($19.39) price objective on shares of Grand City Properties in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €13.00 ($13.27) price objective on shares of Grand City Properties in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th.

Get Grand City Properties alerts:

Grand City Properties Price Performance

Grand City Properties stock opened at €9.50 ($9.69) on Friday. Grand City Properties has a fifty-two week low of €16.61 ($16.95) and a fifty-two week high of €20.14 ($20.55). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €10.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €13.79.

About Grand City Properties

Grand City Properties SA engages in the residential real estate business in Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company invests in, manages, and rents real estate properties in North Rhine-Westphalia and Berlin; metropolitan regions of Dresden, Leipzig, and Halle; and the cities in the north of Germany, Bremen, Hamburg, and Hannover, as well as other urban centers, such as Nuremberg, Munch, Mannheim, Frankfurt, and London.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Grand City Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand City Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.