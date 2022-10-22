Greenwave Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:GWAV) and Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) Head to Head Review

Greenwave Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:GWAV – Get Rating) and Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS – Get Rating) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

78.5% of Olympic Steel shares are owned by institutional investors. 42.9% of Greenwave Technology Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 17.4% of Olympic Steel shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Greenwave Technology Solutions and Olympic Steel’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Greenwave Technology Solutions $8.10 million 1.90 -$1.63 million N/A N/A Olympic Steel $2.31 billion 0.13 $121.05 million $12.52 2.08

Analyst Recommendations

Olympic Steel has higher revenue and earnings than Greenwave Technology Solutions.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Greenwave Technology Solutions and Olympic Steel, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Greenwave Technology Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A Olympic Steel 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

Greenwave Technology Solutions has a beta of 2.06, indicating that its stock price is 106% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Olympic Steel has a beta of 1.7, indicating that its stock price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Greenwave Technology Solutions and Olympic Steel’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Greenwave Technology Solutions N/A -159.52% -90.81% Olympic Steel 5.35% 34.19% 14.80%

Summary

Olympic Steel beats Greenwave Technology Solutions on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Greenwave Technology Solutions

(Get Rating)

Greenwave Technology Solutions, Inc., through its subsidiary, Empire Services, Inc., operates metal recycling facilities in Virginia and North Carolina. The company, through its 11 metal recycling facilities, collects, classifies, and processes raw scrap ferrous and nonferrous metals for recycling iron, steel, aluminum, copper, lead, stainless steel, and zinc. It is involved in the purchasing and selling processed and unprocessed scrap metals to steel mills and other purchasers. The company was formerly known as MassRoots, Inc and changed its name to Greenwave Technology Solutions, Inc. in October 2021. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Suffolk, Virginia.

About Olympic Steel

(Get Rating)

Olympic Steel, Inc. processes, distributes, and storage metal products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Carbon Flat Products; Specialty Metals Flat Products; and Tubular and Pipe Products. The Carbon Flat Products segment sells and distributes processed carbon and coated flat-rolled sheets, coil and plate products, and fabricated parts. The Specialty Metals Flat Products segment sells and distributes processed aluminum and stainless flat-rolled sheets and coil products, flat bar products, and fabricated parts, as well as stainless steel and aluminum plates, sheets, angles, rounds, flat bars, tubing and pipe, and prime tin mill products. The Tubular and Pipe Products segment distributes metal tubing products, pipes, bars, valves and fittings, and fabricated pressure parts. The company also provides various processing services comprising cutting-to-length, slitting, shearing, roll forming, shape correction, surface improvement, blanking, tempering, plate burning, and stamping as well as offers value-added processing of saw cutting, laser cutting, beveling, threading, and grooving services. In addition, the company provides shot blasting, grinding, edging, and polishing; bending, drilling, milling, tapping, boring, and sawing metal; machining, welding, assembly, and painting of component parts. Further, the company process metals to specified lengths, widths, shapes, and surface. It serves metal consuming industries, such as manufacturers and fabricators of transportation and material handling lift equipment, construction, mining and farm equipment, agriculture equipment, storage tanks, environmental and energy generation equipment, automobiles, food service, commercial appliances, and electrical equipment as well as military vehicles and equipment, general and plate fabricators, and metals service centers through direct sales force. Olympic Steel, Inc. was founded in 1954 and is based in Bedford Heights, Ohio.

