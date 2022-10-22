Grin Trading Down 4.9% Over Last 7 Days (GRIN)

Grin (GRIN) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 22nd. In the last week, Grin has traded 4.9% lower against the dollar. Grin has a market capitalization of $4.50 million and $32,072.00 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Grin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0458 or 0.00000239 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19,186.77 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000310 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00021262 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.32 or 0.00272693 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.11 or 0.00120417 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $142.81 or 0.00744305 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $108.80 or 0.00567050 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000721 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005197 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.01 or 0.00245015 BTC.

Grin Profile

Grin (GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Grin is grin.mw. The official message board for Grin is forum.grin.mw.

Buying and Selling Grin

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced.Github”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

