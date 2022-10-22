GSK (LON:GSK) PT Set at GBX 1,820 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a GBX 1,820 ($21.99) price objective on GSK (LON:GSK – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,475 ($17.82) target price on shares of GSK in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Citigroup reissued a neutral rating and issued a GBX 1,975 ($23.86) target price on shares of GSK in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 1,430 ($17.28) price target on shares of GSK in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 1,500 ($18.12) price target on GSK in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays set a GBX 1,450 ($17.52) price target on GSK in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,685.45 ($20.37).

Shares of GSK opened at GBX 1,392.40 ($16.82) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.67, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.35. GSK has a 1 year low of GBX 1,280.92 ($15.48) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,824.40 ($22.04). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,357.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,601.51. The firm has a market cap of £56.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,221.40.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a GBX 16.25 ($0.20) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This is an increase from GSK’s previous dividend of $14.00. This represents a yield of 0.93%. GSK’s payout ratio is currently 82.24%.

In other news, insider Jonathan Symonds bought 3,220 shares of GSK stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,324 ($16.00) per share, for a total transaction of £42,632.80 ($51,513.77). In other news, insider Emma Walmsley sold 148,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,763 ($21.30), for a total transaction of £2,618,495.75 ($3,163,962.97). Also, insider Jonathan Symonds acquired 3,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,324 ($16.00) per share, for a total transaction of £42,632.80 ($51,513.77). Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 3,237 shares of company stock worth $4,288,666.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

