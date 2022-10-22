Guangdong Investment (OTCMKTS:GGDVY) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Guangdong Investment (OTCMKTS:GGDVY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, HSBC raised Guangdong Investment from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th.

Guangdong Investment Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS GGDVY opened at $41.97 on Wednesday. Guangdong Investment has a 1 year low of $35.86 and a 1 year high of $73.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.05.

Guangdong Investment Cuts Dividend

Guangdong Investment Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $1.1419 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 9.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th.

(Get Rating)

Guangdong Investment Limited, an investment holding company, engages in water resources, property investment and development, department store operation, energy project operation, road and bridge operation, and hotel businesses. Its Water Resources segment provides water distribution, sewage treatment, infrastructure and water pipeline installation services, as well as constructs water supply and sewage treatment infrastructure in Mainland China and Hong Kong.

Featured Stories

