H2O DAO (H2O) Price Hits $0.29

H2O DAO (H2O) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 22nd. H2O DAO has a total market capitalization of $65.96 million and $160,391.00 worth of H2O DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One H2O DAO token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.29 or 0.00001532 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, H2O DAO has traded down 2.2% against the US dollar.

Get H2O DAO alerts:

H2O DAO Profile

H2O DAO’s launch date was February 27th, 2022. H2O DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 224,228,944 tokens. H2O DAO’s official website is h2o.homes. H2O DAO’s official Twitter account is @h2o_homes and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling H2O DAO

According to CryptoCompare, “A decentralized traffic distribution platform that provides community members with the latest blockchain industry information and industry benefits.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as H2O DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire H2O DAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy H2O DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

