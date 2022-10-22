Hamborner REIT (ETR:HAB) Given a €11.10 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Warburg Research set a €11.10 ($11.33) price target on Hamborner REIT (ETR:HAB – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank set a €12.00 ($12.24) target price on Hamborner REIT in a research note on Friday, September 23rd.

Hamborner REIT Stock Performance

HAB stock opened at €6.85 ($6.99) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.18, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $546.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.31. Hamborner REIT has a 1 year low of €8.28 ($8.45) and a 1 year high of €9.55 ($9.74). The stock’s fifty day moving average is €7.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is €8.36.

About Hamborner REIT

HAMBORNER REIT AG is a public company listed in the SDAX that operates exclusively in the property sector and is positioned as a portfolio holder for high-yield commercial properties. The company generates sustainable rental income on the basis of a diversified portfolio of properties distributed throughout Germany with a total value of around EUR1.5 billion.

