Handelsbanken Fonder AB Buys 10,712 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 307,960 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 10,712 shares during the quarter. Pool comprises approximately 0.7% of Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned 0.78% of Pool worth $108,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of POOL. Veriti Management LLC lifted its stake in Pool by 36.0% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 809 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group bought a new position in Pool in the first quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Pool by 8.2% in the first quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Pool by 81.6% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 276 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Pool by 21.9% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 6,052 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Pool news, CFO Hart Melanie Housey sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.01, for a total transaction of $960,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,116,971.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Pool Trading Up 0.3 %

A number of analysts have recently commented on POOL shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Pool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Pool from $431.00 to $368.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Pool from $400.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Pool from $410.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Pool from $398.00 to $368.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $397.50.

Shares of Pool stock traded up $0.91 during trading on Friday, hitting $284.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 826,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,584. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Pool Co. has a 52 week low of $278.10 and a 52 week high of $582.27. The stock has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $336.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $369.03.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $4.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.65 by $0.13. Pool had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 68.34%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.51 earnings per share. Pool’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 18.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pool Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is 20.54%.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

Further Reading

