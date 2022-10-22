Handelsbanken Fonder AB Buys 37,395 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,540,800 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,395 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Comcast were worth $60,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Cooper Financial Group grew its position in Comcast by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 7,803 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 9,425 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Comcast by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 7,021 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 28,128 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,317,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its position in shares of Comcast by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 43,031 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,015,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CMCSA stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,817,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,597,664. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $28.39 and a 52-week high of $54.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $134.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.97.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.10. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 11.54%. The firm had revenue of $30.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen cut their price objective on Comcast from $60.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Vertical Research lowered Comcast to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Comcast from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Comcast in a research report on Friday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Comcast from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.71.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

