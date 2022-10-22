Handelsbanken Fonder AB Buys 43,654 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,320,351 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,654 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Intel were worth $49,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of INTC. Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 2,835.0% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 587 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 667.0% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 790 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the period. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 61.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on INTC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Intel from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $47.00 to $39.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.38.

Intel Stock Performance

Intel stock traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.97. The stock had a trading volume of 53,058,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,432,892. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $24.59 and a 12 month high of $56.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.74 billion, a PE ratio of 5.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.40). Intel had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The company had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 14,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.86 per share, for a total transaction of $501,128.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 77,216 shares in the company, valued at $2,614,533.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

See Also

