Handelsbanken Fonder AB Grows Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 424,198 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 37,928 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises about 1.5% of Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $230,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TMO. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 765.0% in the 1st quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 3,460 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after buying an additional 3,060 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 587 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 32,524 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $19,210,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 1,962 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 131.3% in the 1st quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 5,820 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,438,000 after purchasing an additional 3,304 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE TMO traded up $9.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $496.74. 2,836,880 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,339,175. The stock has a market cap of $194.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $478.31 and a one year high of $672.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $542.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $550.17.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $0.59. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 17.37%. The firm had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $678.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $675.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $685.00 to $595.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $651.63.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 814 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.24, for a total transaction of $486,153.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,440,572.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.24, for a total value of $486,153.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,440,572.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 7,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.80, for a total value of $4,302,796.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,324,738.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,397 shares of company stock worth $33,012,754. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

