Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $46.06 Million Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,175,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 69,755 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $46,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 21.8% in the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.5% in the first quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 5.5% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 4,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 4.9% in the second quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 5,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 7.2% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.23% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WFC traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.83. The stock had a trading volume of 18,632,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,274,356. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.33 and a 200-day moving average of $43.25. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $36.54 and a 12-month high of $60.30. The company has a market capitalization of $170.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.13.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.24). Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 19.95%. The company had revenue of $19.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WFC. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $49.50 to $46.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $56.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.85.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

