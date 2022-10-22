Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $91.06 Million Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 564,725 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 28,214 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms comprises approximately 0.6% of Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $91,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 583.3% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 123 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 61.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on META. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $200.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $156.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Friday, July 29th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $188.00 price objective for the company. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $238.49.

NASDAQ META traded down $1.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $130.01. The stock had a trading volume of 46,348,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,641,296. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $122.53 and a 52-week high of $353.83. The stock has a market cap of $349.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $149.67 and a 200 day moving average of $161.95.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $28.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.95 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 26.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.52 EPS for the current year.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total transaction of $46,854.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,867,136. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.50, for a total value of $2,115,099.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 14,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,648,115.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total transaction of $46,854.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,867,136. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 47,934 shares of company stock worth $8,471,276. 13.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

