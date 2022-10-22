Handelsbanken Fonder AB Raises Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,084,533 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,950 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $68,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KO. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new position in Coca-Cola in the first quarter worth about $34,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in Coca-Cola in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Coca-Cola in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.93% of the company’s stock.
Coca-Cola Trading Up 1.6 %
Shares of Coca-Cola stock traded up $0.88 on Friday, hitting $55.96. 15,034,054 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,508,125. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $52.28 and a 52 week high of $67.20. The company has a market cap of $242.01 billion, a PE ratio of 25.32, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.57.
Coca-Cola Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.64%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.09, for a total value of $2,050,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 351,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,542,824.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Coca-Cola news, insider Henrique Braun sold 11,318 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total value of $728,313.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,468,981.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 32,000 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.09, for a total transaction of $2,050,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 351,737 shares in the company, valued at $22,542,824.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,830 shares of company stock valued at $2,939,961 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms recently commented on KO. Wolfe Research began coverage on Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Coca-Cola to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.60.
Coca-Cola Profile
The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.
