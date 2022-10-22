Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 196,521 Shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lowered its position in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 855,007 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 196,521 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned approximately 0.13% of NetEase worth $79,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NTES. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of NetEase by 14.4% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 6,000,637 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $538,197,000 after acquiring an additional 757,084 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of NetEase by 31.1% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,250,523 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $201,849,000 after acquiring an additional 534,272 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of NetEase by 13.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,580,905 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,792,000 after acquiring an additional 191,068 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of NetEase by 27.8% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,052,632 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,113,000 after acquiring an additional 229,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of NetEase by 4.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,047,627 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,881,000 after acquiring an additional 44,346 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NTES. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of NetEase from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $120.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NetEase in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of NetEase from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Macquarie began coverage on shares of NetEase in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $129.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NetEase currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.63.

NetEase Stock Down 3.5 %

NASDAQ NTES traded down $2.26 on Friday, hitting $62.43. The stock had a trading volume of 3,790,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,219,515. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $81.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.21. NetEase, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.48 and a 52-week high of $118.19. The stock has a market cap of $40.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.51.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.14. NetEase had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 18.37%. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that NetEase, Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

NetEase Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This is a positive change from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. NetEase’s payout ratio is 33.18%.

NetEase Company Profile

NetEase, Inc provides online services focusing on diverse content, community, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Game Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

