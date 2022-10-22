Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 226,712 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $5,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPD. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,429 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 64.5% during the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 86,920 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 25,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 1,802 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. 27.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:EPD traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.01. 6,639,573 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,440,155. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.92. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $20.42 and a 1 year high of $28.65. The company has a market cap of $54.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $16.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.96 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 18.97%. The company’s revenue was up 69.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.60%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is currently 85.59%.

A number of research firms recently commented on EPD. UBS Group lifted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.44.

In other news, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.78 per share, for a total transaction of $167,570.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 113,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,937,398.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

