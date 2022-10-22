Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC Has $269,000 Holdings in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS)

Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating) by 37.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,310 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares during the quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in PagSeguro Digital were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAGS. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in PagSeguro Digital in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,362,000. Polianta Ltd grew its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 14.0% during the first quarter. Polianta Ltd now owns 47,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Bleichroeder LP bought a new stake in PagSeguro Digital in the first quarter valued at about $999,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 95.0% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 6,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sylebra Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 1.1% during the first quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 9,890,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,305,000 after buying an additional 112,397 shares during the last quarter. 47.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PAGS shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $22.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PagSeguro Digital currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

NYSE PAGS traded up $0.46 on Friday, hitting $13.94. 1,822,719 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,365,667. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a 52 week low of $9.45 and a 52 week high of $39.33. The company has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 18.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.65 and its 200 day moving average is $13.85.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $794.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $731.04 million. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 18.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. Analysts predict that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.

