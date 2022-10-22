Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 162,469 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. Albemarle comprises approximately 1.4% of Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC owned about 0.14% of Albemarle worth $33,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Twin Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Albemarle by 37.0% during the second quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,292 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,777 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Albemarle in the second quarter valued at $1,674,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Albemarle in the second quarter valued at $55,000. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in Albemarle in the second quarter valued at $253,000. Finally, Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. acquired a new stake in Albemarle in the second quarter valued at $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on ALB shares. Bank of America upped their target price on Albemarle from $262.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on Albemarle from $218.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Albemarle in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Albemarle from $185.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Albemarle from $357.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $294.32.

Albemarle Trading Up 5.7 %

Shares of Albemarle stock traded up $14.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $270.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,318,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,457,950. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $275.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $241.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Albemarle Co. has a 1 year low of $169.93 and a 1 year high of $308.24.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Albemarle had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 6.08%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 21.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Albemarle

In other news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.75, for a total value of $609,187.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,707,650.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

