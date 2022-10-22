Harvest Finance Achieves Market Capitalization of $25.24 Million (FARM)

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 5.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 22nd. In the last seven days, Harvest Finance has traded up 2.8% against the US dollar. One Harvest Finance token can currently be purchased for about $37.05 or 0.00192777 BTC on major exchanges. Harvest Finance has a market cap of $25.24 million and approximately $24.06 million worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Harvest Finance Profile

Harvest Finance’s genesis date was July 1st, 2020. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 700,442 tokens and its circulating supply is 681,175 tokens. The official website for Harvest Finance is harvest.finance. The official message board for Harvest Finance is medium.com/harvest-finance. Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @harvest_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Harvest Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest automatically farms the highest yield available from the newest DeFi protocols, and optimizes the yields that are received using the latest farming techniques.FARM is a cashflow token for Harvest, one of the largest autonomous hedge funds.”

