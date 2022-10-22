Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking Reiterates €70.00 Price Target for Hypoport (ETR:HYQ)

Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €70.00 ($71.43) price objective on Hypoport (ETR:HYQ – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.
HYQ has been the topic of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank set a €225.00 ($229.59) target price on shares of Hypoport in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Warburg Research set a €325.00 ($331.63) price objective on shares of Hypoport in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Pareto Securities set a €225.00 ($229.59) price objective on shares of Hypoport in a research report on Monday, October 17th.
Hypoport Price Performance
Shares of HYQ opened at €87.30 ($89.08) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $550.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34. Hypoport has a 1-year low of €72.55 ($74.03) and a 1-year high of €559.50 ($570.92). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €152.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is €212.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.71.
Hypoport Company Profile
Hypoport SE operates as a technology-based financial service provider in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Credit Platform, Private Clients, Real Estate Platform, and Insurance Platform. It offers EUROPACE marketplace for independent distributors to process their financing transactions with the product suppliers they represent.
