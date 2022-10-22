Head to Head Review: Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) and Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN)

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) and Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Applied Materials and Kopin’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Applied Materials 26.42% 56.68% 26.33% Kopin -26.82% -31.51% -20.75%

Volatility & Risk

Applied Materials has a beta of 1.52, suggesting that its share price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kopin has a beta of 2.4, suggesting that its share price is 140% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

75.0% of Applied Materials shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.4% of Kopin shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Applied Materials shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.2% of Kopin shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Applied Materials and Kopin, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Applied Materials 0 8 19 0 2.70 Kopin 0 0 1 0 3.00

Applied Materials presently has a consensus target price of $123.35, suggesting a potential upside of 49.66%. Given Applied Materials’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Applied Materials is more favorable than Kopin.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Applied Materials and Kopin’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Applied Materials $23.06 billion 3.07 $5.89 billion $7.48 11.02 Kopin $45.67 million 2.07 -$13.43 million ($0.14) -7.21

Applied Materials has higher revenue and earnings than Kopin. Kopin is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Applied Materials, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Applied Materials beats Kopin on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Applied Materials

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc. provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits. This segment also offers various technologies, including epitaxy, ion implantation, oxidation/nitridation, rapid thermal processing, physical vapor deposition, chemical vapor deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, electrochemical deposition, atomic layer deposition, etching, and selective deposition and removal, as well as metrology and inspection tools. The Applied Global Services segment provides integrated solutions to optimize equipment and fab performance and productivity comprising spares, upgrades, services, remanufactured earlier generation equipment, and factory automation software for semiconductor, display, and other products. The Display and Adjacent Markets segment offers products for manufacturing liquid crystal displays; organic light-emitting diodes; and other display technologies for TVs, monitors, laptops, personal computers, electronic tablets, smart phones, and other consumer-oriented devices. The company operates in the United States, China, Korea, Taiwan, Japan, Southeast Asia, and Europe. Applied Materials, Inc. was incorporated in 1967 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

About Kopin

(Get Rating)

Kopin Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invents, develops, manufactures, and sells microdisplays, subassemblies, head-mounted and hand-held systems, and related components for defense, enterprise, industrial, and consumer products in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers miniature active-matrix liquid crystal displays, liquid crystal on silicon displays/spatial light modulators, organic light emitting diode displays, application specific integrated circuits, backlights, and optical lenses; and headset systems. The company's products are used in soldier, avionic, armored vehicle and training, and simulation defense applications; industrial, public safety, and medical headsets; 3D optical inspection systems; and consumer augmented reality and virtual reality wearable headsets systems. Kopin Corporation was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Westborough, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.