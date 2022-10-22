Head to Head Review: Valens (VLNS) vs. The Competition

Valens (NASDAQ:VLNS – Get Rating) is one of 57 publicly-traded companies in the “Medicinals & botanicals” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Valens to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Valens and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Valens -274.38% -48.02% -29.74% Valens Competitors 496.68% -6.70% 118.18%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

5.0% of Valens shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.5% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are held by institutional investors. 26.9% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Valens $62.37 million -$39.11 million -0.27 Valens Competitors $239.90 million -$79.69 million -8.79

This table compares Valens and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Valens’ peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Valens. Valens is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Valens and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Valens 1 1 1 0 2.00 Valens Competitors 184 518 707 41 2.42

Valens presently has a consensus price target of $2.07, suggesting a potential upside of 206.85%. As a group, “Medicinals & botanicals” companies have a potential upside of 140.09%. Given Valens’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Valens is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

Valens peers beat Valens on 9 of the 11 factors compared.

Valens Company Profile

The Valens Company Inc., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells cannabinoid-based products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides packaged dried flower/pre-rolls under the Verse, Versus, Contraband, and Citizen Stash brands; vapourizers and hydrocarbon extracts under the Verse and Versus brands; edible cannabis products under the Verse, Vacay, and LYF brands; and topical cannabis under the Nuance brand. It also offers analytical testing services to third party licensed producers in the cannabis space. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

