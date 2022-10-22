Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Lifted to “Buy” at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have $5.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $4.75.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Hecla Mining from $5.25 to $4.75 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hecla Mining in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hecla Mining currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $6.38.

Get Hecla Mining alerts:

Hecla Mining Stock Performance

Shares of HL stock opened at $4.79 on Wednesday. Hecla Mining has a fifty-two week low of $3.41 and a fifty-two week high of $7.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Hecla Mining Increases Dividend

Hecla Mining ( NYSE:HL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Hecla Mining had a net margin of 0.20% and a return on equity of 2.01%. The firm had revenue of $191.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were given a $0.0063 dividend. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. This is a positive change from Hecla Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio is presently -15.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hecla Mining

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HL. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 52,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 8,896 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 21.2% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 30,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 60,586 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 15,584 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Hecla Mining during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Hecla Mining during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.33% of the company’s stock.

About Hecla Mining

(Get Rating)

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for sale to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors,; and doré containing silver and gold.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hecla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hecla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.