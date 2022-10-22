Hedera (HBAR) Hits One Day Volume of $21.35 Million

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 22nd. Hedera has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion and approximately $21.35 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Hedera has traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Hedera coin can now be bought for $0.0598 or 0.00000311 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.69 or 0.00081705 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.69 or 0.00060891 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000548 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00015288 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001630 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00025593 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001404 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00007508 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Hedera Coin Profile

Hedera (HBAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,389,577,881 coins. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hedera’s official message board is hedera.com/blog. Hedera’s official website is www.hedera.com.

Hedera Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 22,968,168,350.94327 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.05907024 USD and is up 0.95 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 115 active market(s) with $31,632,304.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hedera using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

