H&H Retirement Design & Management INC Has $588,000 Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

H&H Retirement Design & Management INC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,020 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the quarter. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $588,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Baron Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 112.6% during the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 452.3% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 2.0 %

VB traded up $3.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $178.12. 692,711 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 890,598. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $168.65 and a one year high of $241.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $185.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $189.08.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.