H&H Retirement Design & Management INC Makes New $389,000 Investment in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

H&H Retirement Design & Management INC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EWJ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,565,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,821,538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991,149 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,398,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $332,590,000 after purchasing an additional 916,935 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,059,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 173.4% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 861,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,497,000 after purchasing an additional 546,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 4,512.3% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 507,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,237,000 after purchasing an additional 496,036 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Japan ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of EWJ traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.29. 12,892,222 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,998,992. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.40. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 12 month low of $47.64 and a 12 month high of $70.40.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.