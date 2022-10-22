H&H Retirement Design & Management INC Reduces Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

H&H Retirement Design & Management INC lowered its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,362 shares during the period. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Accel Wealth Management increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 25.0% during the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,469,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. TL Private Wealth increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 15,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. S&T Bank PA increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 3,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 3,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS IEFA traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.48. The company had a trading volume of 20,163,094 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.72 and its 200-day moving average is $60.63.

