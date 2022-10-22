HI Price Tops $0.0497 (HI)

HI (HI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 22nd. One HI token can currently be purchased for $0.0497 or 0.00000259 BTC on exchanges. HI has a total market cap of $137.67 million and $965,669.00 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, HI has traded down 2.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,197.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00007257 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003199 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00006115 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002485 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00022140 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.30 or 0.00058856 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.92 or 0.00046476 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00022840 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005182 BTC.

HI Profile

HI is a token. It launched on July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,193,524,008 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. The official message board for HI is resources.hi.com. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. The official website for HI is www.hi.com.

HI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,193,524,008 with 503,699,436 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.05001992 USD and is up 0.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $878,319.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

