Hidden Lake Asset Management LP Sells 123,331 Shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG)

Hidden Lake Asset Management LP decreased its holdings in shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 445,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123,331 shares during the quarter. CarGurus comprises about 1.7% of Hidden Lake Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Hidden Lake Asset Management LP owned about 0.38% of CarGurus worth $9,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CARG. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in CarGurus in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in CarGurus in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in CarGurus in the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CarGurus in the first quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in CarGurus by 45.2% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on CarGurus from $32.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on CarGurus from $32.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Benchmark decreased their price target on CarGurus to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on CarGurus from $38.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on CarGurus in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CarGurus currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.55.

Shares of NASDAQ CARG traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.33. 2,617,152 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,325,706. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.58, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.66. CarGurus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.90 and a twelve month high of $50.03.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. CarGurus had a positive return on equity of 20.37% and a negative net margin of 0.90%. The firm had revenue of $511.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 134.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

